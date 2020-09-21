Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.62 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,959,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,542,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,106.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 56,375 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 162.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.44 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.