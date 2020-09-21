Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 122,816 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 9.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 64.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Apache by 7.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apache by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $12.65 on Monday. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

