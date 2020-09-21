Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACBI shares. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

