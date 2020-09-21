Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,100,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 975.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,509,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,089 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

