Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,287.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 625.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 54.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $115.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $122.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.