Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 16,304 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 383.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE FNF opened at $33.51 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,782,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

