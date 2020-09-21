Stifel Financial Corp Sells 68,828 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 68,828 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 20.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 68.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 18,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.31.

Shares of RL opened at $75.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

