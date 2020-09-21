Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $12.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

