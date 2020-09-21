Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,451,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 391,483 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 450,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 172,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period.

Shares of BYM stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

