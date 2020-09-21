Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM opened at $877.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $840.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.96. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $897.50. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Boston Beer from $822.00 to $977.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.64.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total transaction of $1,281,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total value of $4,397,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,981 shares of company stock worth $62,108,260. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

