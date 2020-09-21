Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 145,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,454,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,633,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,413,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 76,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,133,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $799.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $629.21 and a 1 year high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $883.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $890.89.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

