Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,846 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $81,554,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 40.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 8,152.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,645,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,076 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 281.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,630,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 822,927 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

TRGP stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $42.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.