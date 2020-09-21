Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $95.07.

