Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 137.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4,842.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

