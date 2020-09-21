Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 142,239 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.50% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $17.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.