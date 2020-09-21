AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Stock Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 2.27% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.