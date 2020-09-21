Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,056 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,961,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after buying an additional 4,345,785 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Cameco by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,188,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,431,000 after buying an additional 1,574,685 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cameco by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,057,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,588,000 after buying an additional 866,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cameco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 745,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cameco by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,035,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 740,237 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Cameco Corp has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Cameco had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

