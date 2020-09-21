Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,671,000 after buying an additional 1,837,160 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 106.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after buying an additional 614,895 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 49.9% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after buying an additional 513,891 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 27.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after buying an additional 402,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. Analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

