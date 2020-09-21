Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 528.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at $123,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total transaction of $57,369.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $32,206,000.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,267,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,513,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,625 shares of company stock worth $98,008,556. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $273.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.01. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $275.34.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

