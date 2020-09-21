Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,971,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,896,000 after buying an additional 323,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,404,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,569,000 after buying an additional 939,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,189,000 after buying an additional 304,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,929.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,707,000 after buying an additional 383,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,428,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SMH opened at $168.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.79. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $184.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.