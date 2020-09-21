Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $21,101,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 185,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $122.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

