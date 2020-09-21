Stifel Financial Corp Sells 16,048 Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 101.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter.

MGU stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

