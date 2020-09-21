Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,893. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $172.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.17. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

