Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 11,333 Shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pulmatrix were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 515.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 492,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. Pulmatrix Inc has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmatrix Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

