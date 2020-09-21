Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

