Bank of Montreal Can Buys 4,045 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $602,805. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of SSD opened at $97.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $104.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

