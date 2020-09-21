Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cass Information Systems worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 84.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 283.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 1,439 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $56,797.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.