Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $126,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,041,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 788,007 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 95.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $4.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.64.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

