Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $126,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,041,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 788,007 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 95.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 402,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $4.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.64.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.94 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.