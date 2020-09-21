Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Ship Finance International worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

