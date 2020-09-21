RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of RPT Realty worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

NYSE:RPT opened at $5.90 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $477.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

