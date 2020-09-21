CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,657 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of CalAmp worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $6,315,000. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CalAmp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 145,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CalAmp by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 124,998 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMP opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAMP. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

