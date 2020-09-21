Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 81,384 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,793 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 54.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capitol Federal Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

