Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Terex worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terex by 27.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,269 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 686,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 387,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Terex in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

TEX opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

