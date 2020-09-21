Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.22 Million Position in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,110 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of IMPINJ worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. IMPINJ Inc has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. IMPINJ’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,333.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.