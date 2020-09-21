Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 907,060 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 907,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1,830.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 564.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 19.66 and a current ratio of 19.66. The stock has a market cap of $598.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.32. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts predict that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

