Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,359 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Gray Television worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 126.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 2,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GTN opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.