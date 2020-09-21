Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,287 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Trueblue worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trueblue during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research raised Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trueblue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

TBI opened at $16.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $600.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trueblue Inc has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $358.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trueblue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

