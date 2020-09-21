Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,228 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.55 million, a P/E ratio of 136.75 and a beta of 0.72. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

