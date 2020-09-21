Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,412,000. Jentner Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

