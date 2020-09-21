MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of MacroGenics worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $31.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.63. MacroGenics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a negative net margin of 214.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,054.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Galbraith sold 20,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $563,156.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,446.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,362 shares of company stock valued at $986,261. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.