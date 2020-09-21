Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,574 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHLB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

