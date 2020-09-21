Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of MaxLinear worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MaxLinear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $23.93 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.