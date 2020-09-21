Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 189.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 175,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after purchasing an additional 198,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,201,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 153,740 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $1,968,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $4,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $39.26 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.37%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

