Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRQ. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 252,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 94,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at $2,649,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of DRQ opened at $26.28 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $964.38 million, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

