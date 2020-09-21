Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,890 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 97,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV opened at $48.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

