Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,346 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.47% of IntriCon worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IntriCon by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in IntriCon by 44.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in IntriCon by 16.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 515,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 98,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $22.47.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN).

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.