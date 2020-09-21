Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

