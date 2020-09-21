Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 10.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 469,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $4,455,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

