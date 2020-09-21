Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $23,121,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 396,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $16,058,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $11,312,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter.

MEAR stock opened at $50.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

