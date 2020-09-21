SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 908,546 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 4,138.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 479,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 467,722 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,930,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 321,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,202,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. Wedbush raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.84.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $166.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

